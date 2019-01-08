NAMM 2019: Supro Unveils New David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone

Supro has announced a reissue of its 1961 hardtail Dual Tone electric guitar at this year's NAMM Show.

The new version of the guitar, which was famously used by David Bowie on his Reality album and its subsequent tour, features a 12”-radius pau ferro fretboard on its 24.75”- scale set maple neck.

The Dual Tone's mahogany body features a tummy cut and an ergonomic neck joint, a reverse stair step tailpiece, tune-o-matic bridge, butterfly tulip tuning pegs and a matched set of period-correct Vistatone pickups. The guitar also comes with a mirror-finish Bowie lightning bolt logo on the headstock.

The reissued hardtail Dual Tone will be available at the end of January for $999 and will include a deluxe gigbag and certificate of authenticity.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to suprousa.com.