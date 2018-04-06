New and Cool: CruzTools Second Generation GrooveTech Guitar/Bass Multi-Tool

(Image credit: CruzTOOLS)

The CruzTOOLS Second Generation GrooveTech Guitar/Bass Multi-Tool has been updated for 2018 to significantly boost functionality. A number of improvements were made to the second generation, which include a 5/16–inch socket (for Gibson and other truss rod nuts), two additional hex wrench sizes (1/16–inch and 5mm) and a precision ruler (with inch and metric scales).

Finally, a special one-piece body allows easy rotation and storage of components. The result is a more capable and functional multi-tool that’s easily carried with the instrument. Tool component material is professional-grade S2 steel with an attractive polished-chrome finish.

STREET PRICE: $15.95

cruztools.com