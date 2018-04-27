New and Cool: Enki USA AMG-2 Guitar Case

(Image credit: Enki USA)

The Enki AMG-2 guitar case provides solid, airline-safe protection for two electric guitars—not to mention travel convenience for touring musicians. The case features incredibly tough, lightweight roto-molded polyethylene shell construction and a custom-fitted EVA foam insert that luxuriously encases the guitars.

The AMG-2 is designed to hold most styles of electric guitars with a body width up to 13 3/8 inches or 340mm, and guitars can be accessed horizontally or vertically with the use of a single latch. In addition to delivering superior protection, the AMG-2 doubles as a guitar rack when stood vertically. Other features include smooth-glide wheels and front and top carry handles.

STREET PRICE: $424.99

Enki USA, enkiusa.com