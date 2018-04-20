New and Cool: Fishman Loudbox Mini Charge Amp

(Image credit: Fishman)

The Fishman Loudbox Mini Charge is a compact, battery-powered amplifier that reproduces the sound of acoustic instruments with absolute fidelity. The amp is lightweight, portable and equipped with a rechargeable battery and features dedicated instrument and mic channels with input gain controls.

In addition to battery life of 12 hours at average volume, it includes Bluetooth wireless connectivity that easily and seamlessly lets you add backing tracks, vocal or recorded accompaniments to your performances on the go. The Loudbox Mini Charge includes digital reverb and chorus, mic and 1/8–inch aux inputs, master volume and phase controls and a balanced XLR D.I. output.

STREET PRICE: $499.95

Fishman, fishman.com