NEXI Introduces DLY-01 Digital Delay Pedal

(Image credit: NEXI Industries)

NEXI Industries has introduced its new DLY-01 Delay pedal. From the company:

NEXI’s Delay delivers a pure, rich, and warm tone, all with a new click-and-play functionality that’s ideal for the active guitarist. This is it—the essential delay pedal players have been waiting for.

Like all NEXI pedals, Delay was designed by boutique effect pedal creators, the self-declared “Vintage Analog Protection Squad,” who are committed to providing a unique tone without compromise. Delay is a digital/analog pedal with a direct analog signal path to achieve natural tone. Like most pedals in its class, Delay features Time (35 ms at minimum and 598 ms at maximum), Repeat, and Level controls on a lighted-rim interface.

Dial up Time to shorten the length of time between any two repetitions of the signal, or dial up Repeat to increase the amount of repetitions that create the feedback loop. Level controls how loud the repeats are compared to the original signal. Use a subtle delay for a doubling effect that sounds like another guitar playing in unison with the original signal, or use a lower delay for pseudo chorusing and flanging sounds.

Get faux reverb, slapback echo, or just go right to church with a Van Halen “Cathedral” dotted eighth-note effect. Symphonic magic is right at the player’s fingertips—and even more so at their feet.

For more information, check out the video below and visit nexi.eu.