Nux Announces 24-bit Looper Pedal, Loop Core Deluxe

Nux has announced the 24-bit Looper Pedal, Loop Core Deluxe. The Loop Core Deluxe is a looper pedal with features such as frequency compensation, 24-bit recording, switchable buffer bypass/true bypass and cab simulation output. It provides additional connection ways to split your phrase signal and built-in drum signal.

Users can record up to 8 hours with unlimited layers in 24-bit studio quality. It also has 99 phrase memories to save tracks, and users can switch between phrases during the play with zero latency. Its “To Amp” output and “To Mixer” outputs provide different connection methods for your needs.

Players can send their guitar and drum signals through the “To Amp” output to connect to an amplifier or the “To Mixer” output to a line mixer, or they can use both outputs at the same time to split the guitar and drum signals through different outputs for additional connections. You can also make a bundle Loop Core Deluxe with the NMP-2 footswitch controller to switch between phrases with no latency.

The Bundle set will be available in all markets for $149.

Additional Features:• 24-bit studio quality recording

• Up to 8 hours recording with unlimited overdub layers

• 40 sets of sampling drum sounds (30 styles for 4/4 beats and 10 for 3/4 beats)

• Change recorded track’s speed without any pitch shift ・Switchable cab simulation output(To Mixer) and drum signal compensation out(To Amp)

• Switchable Buffer / True bypass to get best signal chain

To learn more, head on over to nuxefx.com.