NUX Announces B2 Wireless Guitar System

NUX has announced the B2 Wireless Guitar System.

The B2 works like a guitar cable, but it offers you freedom of playing guitar in the easiest way.

Setting up the system is as simple as clicking 2 buttons. All you need to do is choose the same channel on transmitter and receiver, and the B2 is ready to play.

The B2 operates in a 2.4 GHz range, far from any radio or TV interference, and it is more than capable of safely handling your audio signal wirelessly. The transmitter and the receiver feature user-friendly controls, which include a Power On/Off and Channel switch with red/green LED indicators.

The MAP for the B2 is $129.

To find out more, visit nuxefx.com.