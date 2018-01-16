Nux Introduces New SS-5 Solid Studio IR & Power Amp Simulator

(Image credit: NUX Effects)

Nux has introduced its new SS-5 Solid Studio IR & Power Amp simulator. The new simulator is a pedal version of a number of classic amp/cabinet combos, including microphones and power amp tubes.

The Solid Studio comes with 8 cabinets, 8 microphones and 3 power amp tube simulations, all of which are among the most commonly used models in the world. Guitarists can also upgrade and add other cabinets (IR files) through Solid Studio Software. Virtual mic-ing is achieved by choosing 1 cabinet and 1 microphone, and fine-tuning the position of the microphone using the mic position switch. The power amp simulation also comes with Master, Drive, and Presence controls and 3 Power Tube selections.

Guitarists can also use Nux's Solid Studio Software to load any of their IR files and save the presets as their own files.

Guitarists can also connect their pedal or amplifier to the Solid Studio and get a variety of speaker cabinets and microphone simulations from the main output via 6.35 jack cable or the DI Output via XLR cable.

The MAP for the SS-5 Solid Studio IR & Power Amp simulator is $199.

To find out more, visit nuxefx.com.