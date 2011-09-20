Olympus LS-20M: High-Def Video and PCM Audio Recorder

The Olympus LS-20M Linear PCM is the company's newest device, which allows you to record a live recital, create home movies and upload linear PCM audio and high-definition video. Incorporating technologies much like those that debuted in recent Olympus digital imaging products, the new LS-20M is the first Olympus recorder that captures and edits 1080p HD video while recording 24 bit/96 hHz Linear PCM stereo sound. The device also features four different optional Magic Movie special effects features.

“The potential number of uses for the Olympus LS-20M Linear PCM recorder are limitless,” said Amy Leslie, product manager, Olympus Imaging America Inc. “Anyone looking to capture and upload music performances, sporting events, weddings, meetings or just create their own fun videos, can use the LS-20M for their personal and professional audio and video needs.”

Users can capture full HD movies utilizing one of three video format settings up to 1080p for HD video clarity. The camera lens and microphones are located on top of the unit, so you can simply point the device in the direction of the intended object and hit record. A two-inch color LCD on the front of the device displays the video as its being shot. Below the video LCD is a 1.46-inch LCD data screen that displays time, audio levels and battery life.

The HD video compression format allows users to upload videos to Facebook, YouTube, iTunes, Vimeo and other web-based content sharing sites.

The camera features a 4.1mm (16:9 at 49mm, 4:3 at 59mm) autofocus lens and 4x digital zoom. The Olympus LS-20M allows users to record in low light for more dramatic footage and also offers close-up video shooting.

When it comes to audio, the device captures rich, dynamic sound with its two condenser mics, and the ability to record in Linear PCM (WAV files) and MP3 formats. Use internal or external microphones to record better-than-CD quality audio.

The Olympus LS-20M also offers manual or auto-level recording. The “auto” level is perfect if you are recording from the crowd. Thanks to the manual level, musicians can capture optimal sound checks and live performances.

The LS-20M Magic Movie four special effects settings are as follows:

Rock: Create your own rock video! Step on stage with the classic Rock Magic Movie setting, featuring saturated black images and bright, bold background colors;

Sketch: The Sketch Magic Movie setting turns your video into a living and breathing pencil drawing, reminiscent of some popular 80’s videos. Sketch adds an artistic feel and poetic flavor to your recordings;

Pinhole: The Pinhole Magic Movie setting allows users to record video with soft, darkened outside edges - enhancing the subject in the center of the video. Pinhole is great for setting a mood to tie in with the melody or focus of your recorded sound;

Pop: The Pop Magic Movie setting super-saturates colors to create a brighter, more vivid video recording. Turn your world into a work of pop art!

The Olympus LS-20M's estimated street price is $299.99.