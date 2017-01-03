Outlaw Effects Launches Rocker Box Tremolo and Deputy Marshal Plexi Distortion

(Image credit: Outlaw Effects)

Micro effect pedal company Outlaw Effects will introduce a pair of new analog guitar pedals at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show: the Rocker Box tremolo and the Deputy Marshal plexi distortion.

From the company:

Rocker Box is an optical tremolo pedal that allows players to unearth rich, natural-sounding tremolo effects. A Bias control adjusts the tonal complexion of the sound wave, giving the player access to everything from smooth and polished trem to the looser, non-symmetrical waveforms of vintage tube amps. Depth and Speed controls offer the ability to further fine-tune the effect.

The pedal was named via the company's recent #NameThisOutlaw Instagram contest, with the winning entry submitted by Andrew Dixon (@andycd26) of Ohio. Suggested Retail Price: $60.

Deputy Marshal captures the unmistakable sound of Plexi-era British tube amps that defined the classic rock era. With plenty of power and bite, Deputy Marshal offers full-stack character without the vintage amp price tag. Standard Gain, Tone and Volume controls allow the player to dial in his or her distortion tone with precision. A Bright/Normal toggle switch offers even more versatility, with beefed-up highs just a flick of a switch away. Suggested Retail Price: $60.

Both pedals feature true bypass switching to maintain the purity of the player's clean tone. Like all Outlaw Effects, the two new pedals are housed in a micro-sized durable aluminum alloy chassis, and feature a staggered input/output design for a minimum footprint.

Rocker Box and Deputy Marshal will begin shipping to dealers in February 2017.

For more information, visit outlawguitareffects.com.