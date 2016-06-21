Park Releases Little Rock 18 Amplifier

Park introduces the Little Rock 18, a finely tuned, higher gain, rockin' version of the Park Little Head.

The Park Little Rock features the same preamp and cathode follower driven tone stack as traditional Park amps with the addition of switchable cascaded channels for higher gain sounds. It also features a highly variable power amp capable of using a number of octal based power amp tubes plus a Post Phase Inverter Master Volume (PPIMV).

User changeable output tubes include 6V6, 6L6 and EL34 and since the power amp is cathode biased with separate resistors on each power tube, the user can change tubes without biasing. A front panel switch allows the user to choose from tube to solid state rectification for a tighter and more defined tone.

Overall tone and power level varies from 14 to 24 watts depending on the choice of tubes. The amp is capable of beautiful, sparkling clean tones, overdriven blues and classic rock tones; all at playing levels that are suitable for the bedroom, studio or small club.

The Little Rock features a two channel Park preamp with the addition of a Post Phase Inverter Master Volume, meticulous hand wiring, a strong, lightweight welded aluminum chassis and oversized power and output transformers as well as a full power supply with choke that creates a bigger sound than you might imagine from a low powered amp.

As with all Park amplifiers, the Little Rock is meticulously hand-built in NYC by Mitch Colby with parts chosen for quality and tone.

Specifications:

• Two cathode biased 6V6s, 6L6s or EL34s

• Three 12AX7s

• Volume, Volume, Treble, Mid, Bass, Master, Brightness controls

• Switchable channel cascading for higher gain

• Switchable “Punch” tone shift

• 14-24 watts clean, 25-35 watts fully cranked

• 25 lbs.

• 21” x 10” x 8.5”

• Available: July 2016

• Price: $2,700.

For more information, visit the Park website at parkamplifiers.com.