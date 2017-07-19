Peterson Unveils New StroboClip HD Clip-On Tuner

Peterson Strobe Tuners has released the next generation of its clip-on series tuner, the StroboClip HD. Like the previous model, the StroboClip HD will clip-on to any stringed, woodwind, or brass instrument and include Peterson's tuning resolution of .01 cent (1/1000th of a semitone).

The updated LCD technology of the StroboClip HD provides nearly twice the screen pixel resolution over its predecessor providing smooth tuning action while still maintaining its real-time response which allows users to instantly view even the smallest changes in pitch of their instrument.

The StroboClip has a "stealth" matte black design and is constructed of high-impact material for reliability on the road. Increased battery life on the StroboClip HD provides users with over 20 hours of consistent tuning time using a single, standard CR2032 battery. The custom designed clip allows quick attachment to a variety of locations on any instrument and the included 50 proprietary Sweetened Tuning presets can help correct inherent tuning issues exhibited by many instruments.

The StroboClip HD will also support Peterson's exclusive Peterson Connect online utility, where users can connect via USB to update the latest firmware or create a custom configuration if desired.The street price of StroboClip HD is $59.99 and it will begin shipping in June.

For more, visit petersontuners.com.