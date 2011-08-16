Photo Gallery: Anthrax Members Throughout the Years

Anthrax has seen its fair share of personnel changes since its formation in 1981. It took founding members Scott Ian and Danny Lilker a year just to settle on a stable lineup that included vocalist Neil Turbin, guitarist Greg Walls and drummer Greg D'Angelo.

The stability of this lineup, however, proved faulty, with Walls being briefly replaced by Bob Berry before guitar duties were assumed by long-time Anthrax guitarist Dan Spitz. D'Angelo was replaced by Charlie Benante in 1983, while Turbin and Lilker were dismissed in 1984. Frank Bello became Anthrax's new bass player, and the band eventually settled on singer Joey Belladonna to take over as frontman.

The "classic" lineup of Ian, Benante, Bello, Spitz and Belladonna recorded several of Anthrax's biggest albums from 1985 to 1992, including Spreading the Disease and Persistence of Time. In 1992 Belladonna was fired and former Armored Saint singer John Bush took over on vocals. Spitz left not long after and lead guitar duties were taken up by band members and touring guitarist Paul Crook before Anthrax settled on Rob Caggiano as a replacement.

In 2005 the classic lineup reunited, touring and often performing Among the Living in its entirety at shows. The reunion was short-lived as Belladonna was not ready to commit to recording. Dan Nelson was brought in as the new singer, and Caggiano returned to lead guitar. Nelson and Anthrax parted ways in 2009 and Bush briefly returned to the role of lead vocalist.

In 2010 Belladonna returned to Anthrax ready to record. The band's tenth studio album, Worship Music is slated for a September 13 U.S. release date.