Photo Gallery: Red Hot Chili Peppers Members Throughout the Years

Formed in 1983 by Anthony Kiedis, Michael "Flea" Balzary, Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were intended to be a one-off side project for Slovak and Irons, who were focused on their other band, What Is This?

But as the Red Hot Chili Peppers' energetic performances and original punk-funk sound gained them popularity throughout Los Angeles, labels began taking notice, and the band signed with EMI months after their first show.

Since then, the band has gone through a myriad of lineup changes due to personal differences, drug abuse and the unfortunate death of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died from an overdose in 1988.

With the exception of Kiedis' brief hiatus in 1986, he and bassist Flea have been the only constant presences throughout the band's history. Various guitarists and drummers have had brief stints in the group. Guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith have held the longest tenures, with Smith's reign behind the drum kit in its 23rd year.

And while Frusciante is often considered the fan-favorite guitar player, he has on multiple occasions left the band to pursue solo projects. Frusciante is resigned from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, having been replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

The band's latest album, I'm With You, is set to be released on August 30.