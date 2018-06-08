Pigtronix Announces New Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro Pedal

Pigtronix Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro (Image credit: Pigtronix)

Pigtronix has announced its new Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro pedal.

This new pedal takes the original Philosopher's Tone optical sustain engine and allows players to add a layer of germanium distortion. The pedal features blend, volume and sustain controls, while the Gold incarnation adds a grit control to blend in the germanium distortion.

The Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro also comes with true bypass switching and a 9V power supply operation, which is doubled internally to increase headroom, clarity and output.

You can watch a demo of the pedal below.

The Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro is available now for $134. For more info on the pedal, head on over to pigtronix.com.