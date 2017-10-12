ProRockGear Releases New Lightweight Woodshell Cases

ProRockGear and AP International are pleased to announce the release of their new Armourguard Wood Series of lightweight cases, a lightweight hybrid case like no other.

With the weight of a gigbag and the durability of a hardshell case, the Armourguard Wood Series cases provide a transportable and reliable alternative to the bulky standard.

The Armourguard Wood Series features a sturdy form-fit wood shell covered with rugged 600D nylon, utilizes heavy-duty zippers, and has added rubber bumpers on the bottom to prevent shock while standing.

Incredibly soft interior foam and padded neck rest ensure your instrument will be safe while traveling, and the sturdy nylon handle and detachable shoulder straps give you the option of carrying or wearing. The added large outer storage pocket comfortably fits your picks, straps, and cables, so you can show up to the gig ready to go with one convenient lightweight and trusty package.

The new series comes in five different sizes to fit most popular guitars and basses: rectangular electric guitar, Les Paul, dreadnought acoustic, classical acoustic, and rectangular bass.

Created by some of the rock and roll world’s greatest insiders, ProRockGear makes some of the most durable and stylish cases and music accessories available today, at very affordable prices. With years of experience touring with the biggest bands in the world, ProRockGear delivers with consistency and experience—whether you’re playing in the garage or headlining a coast to coast tour, ProRockGear has what you need.

Street price is $60.

To find out more, visit prorockgear.com.