PRS Announces New CE 24 Smokeburst Limited

PRS Europe has announced a limited run of CE 24 guitars in a satin nitro Smokeburst finish.

The CE 24 Smokeburst Limited boasts US 85/15 pickups, ebony fingerboards with bird inlays and Master Volume and Master Tone controls with push/pull functions.

The Europe-only guitar is being offered in five finishes: Faded Purple Smokeburst, Faded Grey Black Smokeburst, Faded Jade Smokeburst, Faded Fire Red Smokeburst and Faded Blue Smokeburst.

Just 200 examples of the CE 24 Smokeburst Limited will be produced, at a price of £1,999.

For more information, head over to PRS Guitars Europe.