PRS Announces New Private Stock Modern Eagle V Limited

PRS has announced its new Private Stock Modern Eagle V Limited guitar.

The Modern Eagle V uses a hum/single/hum (five-coil) pickup configuration. The guitar's paired mini-toggles separate the slug-side coils, turning the humbuckers into “TCI-tuned” single coils. The guitar's push/pull tone control activates both humbuckers when engaged, allowing players to access all three pickups simultaneously.

A third mini-toggle on the Modern Eagle V changes the volume pot value from 500k to 250k.

“The Private Stock Modern Eagle V is a sophisticated instrument not only in its craftsmanship but in its electronic and mechanical design,” Paul Reed Smith said of the guitar. “Modern Eagle models have always been built to stand up to history while celebrating tonewoods and the discovery of new tones. These instruments are the embodiment of that tradition married with the bold innovation of Private Stock and a new pickup system.”

120 examples of the PRS Private Stock Modern Eagle V Limited will be produced. A price for the guitar has not yet been made available.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to prsguitars.com.