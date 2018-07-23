Trending

PRS Debuts Limited-Edition SE Bernie Marsden Guitar

PRS brings back the former Whitesnake guitarist's signature model for one last limited run.

PRS has brought back its Limited-Edition SE Bernie Marsden guitar for one final limited run. 

This  limited run of the former Whitesnake guitarist's signature model will  be comprised of 300 guitars in three finishes (100 of each): Vintage  Sunburst, Dark Cherry Sunburst and Tobacco Sunburst. This run will also  feature a satin neck upgrade. 

“Nick, the chief tech at  PRS Europe, rubbed back the neck on one of my original Bernie SEs to  make it satin and I have to say, whilst I like the original gloss  finish, I’ve been playing the satin one quite a bit more, so I’m doubly  delighted and proud to see the SE Bernie back again with this upgrade,”  Marsden said of the guitar.

The Limited-Edition SE Bernie Marsden is available only in Europe for £699/€799.

For more on the guitar, head on over to prsguitarseurope.com.