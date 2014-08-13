PRS Guitars Announces Small-Batch Run of Brushstroke 24 Model

PRS Guitars has announced a new small-batch run of the Brushstroke 24 guitar.

From the company:

Based on "Paul’s Guitar," the guitar Paul Reed Smith is playing in the studio and on the stage, the Brushstroke 24 is lacking neither tone nor style. This limited-edition model carries over a familiar carved, figured maple top with mahogany back wood combination, the unique “brushstroke” bird inlay design, and adds 24-fret, tremolo versatility to the core Paul’s Guitar model.

The pickups deliver a full range of tones from sweet, clean highs to full, alive mids and driven lows, and the electronics configuration consists of two narrow 408 pickups with a three-way toggle switch. Two mini-toggle switches, situated between the volume and tone controls, allow players to move between humbucking and single-coil tones with no volume loss when switching from full to single coils for maximum versatility.

“The Brushstroke 24 is where visionary art and master craftsmanship meet,” said Jack Higginbotham, president of PRS Guitars. “This limited edition, with its elegant brushstroke bird inlay pattern and tonally versatile electronic package, is striking and performance ready regardless of whether the venue is a major concert arena or an intimate living room practice session.”

Color options for this small batch run include some of PRS Guitars most popular maple top options: Aquableux, Black Gold, Blood Orange, Faded Whale Blue, Jade, Obsidian, Red Tiger, Violet.

Fewer than 200 of these instruments will be made for this small batch run.

For full specifications, visit prsguitars.com.