PRS Guitars’ Coveted 57/08 Pickups Now Available for Sale

PRS’s vintage-inspired 57/08 pickups are now available for purchase for the first time through the PRS accessories store and authorized PRS dealers. From the company:

Inspired by 1957 humbuckers and introduced in 2008 (hence the name), these proprietary pickups were designed by Paul Reed Smith and are made with vintage-style wire and wound in-house in PRS’s Electronics department.

They were designed to capture the iconic tones of 1950’s era guitars and have become modern classics in their own right with their warm, even, responsive tone. If you are looking to refine the voice of your guitar, check out these pickups today.

“When we first came out with 57/08’s, we had just gotten exclusive rights to the wire made by the same machine that made all the wire in 1950’s pickups. Learning from that exclusive wire, we were able to make really great recreations of those early pickups with what we felt were some improvements in consistency, clarity, and tone,” says Paul Reed Smith.

“57/08’s were embraced by our artists and our customers right away, and we have always been so appreciative of that. Until now, you have only been able to get 57/08’s in a guitar. We wanted to share these special pickups with a broader audience, so we’re now making them available for individual sale.”

57/08 Treble and Bass Pickup Specifications:

• Covered (etched)

• Magnet: Alnico 2

• DC Res: 9.4k treble, 8.5k bass

• Compatible with: 3-way push/pull or 5-way pickup selectorsTo purchase 57/08 pickups, visit the PRS Guitars online accessory store (US Sales only) or call your Authorized PRS Dealer.

Below, you can watch Paul Reed Smith talk about the genesis of 57/08 pickups and other PRS pickups.