PRS Guitars Introduces Brent Mason Signature Model

PRS Guitars has announced its new Brent Mason signature model guitar.

Mason, a Nashville session pro, worked with Paul Reed Smith for several years to arrive at this model that meets the need for a versatile and reliable, recording and gigging instrument.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The electronics configuration includes specially wound narrow 408 treble and bass pickups with a 305 pickup in the middle position. This combination is paired with a 5-way blade switch, providing an amazing variety of tones. Other features include a Korina body and a 25 ¼-inch scale length rock maple neck.

"What I look for in a guitar is tone and playability," Mason said. "Equipped with the perfect pick-up combination that gives you single or double coil sounds at the flip of a switch and a middle pickup that further expands the tone spectrum, this guitar is possibly the most versatile guitar I've had in my hands."

Mason's playing can be heard on countless TV commercials, soundtracks and TV scores. He has recorded with Neil Diamond, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, Merle Haggard, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Martina McBride and many more.

Check out this new model right here.