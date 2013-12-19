PRS Guitars Introduces Marty Friedman Signature Model

PRS Guitars has announced its new Marty Friedman SE signature model.

Known for his work with Megadeth and Cacophony, Friedman’s career includes 27 gold and platinum records and five Grammy awards.

His new SE signature model, a black singlecut with star inlays chosen by Friedman, is also a force to be reckoned with.

The SE Marty Friedman features a beveled maple top with mahogany back, a 25-inch scale length, wide, fat, 22-fret mahogany neck with a rosewood fretboard and star inlays, PRS-designed SE locking tuners and PRS’s adjustable stoptail bridge. SE humbucking treble and bass pickups with volume and tone for each pickup with a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout gives players ultimate versatility and control.

"The PRS Marty Friedman signature model was developed over the course of recording Inferno, my most 'guitar demanding' album yet," Friedman said. "Its sound is all over that record. PRS has finally created my ultimate go-to guitar."

The introduction of the SE Marty Friedman comes months before the set release of Friedman’s new album, Inferno, which features what Friedman told Guitar World is, “the most intense writing and playing I can do.”

Just as he changed the game of metal and guitar with his revered solo debut Dragon’s Kiss, Friedman’s new SE signature model will raise the bar for a new generation of players.

For more information, visit prsguitars.com/semartyfriedman.