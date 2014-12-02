PRS Guitars Introduces P245 Piezo-Equipped Singlecut

PRS Guitars’ new P245 is a vintage-inspired single-cutaway guitar with the added versatility of the LR Baggs/PRS piezo system.

Perfect for players who prefer short-scale guitars, the P245 provides players with both electric and authentic acoustic tones in one instrument. With two output jacks, the P245 can be plugged directly into an amplifier or plugged into a soundboard’s direct input.

By utilizing the separate blend control, the tone of the P245’s 58/15 pickups can be combined with acoustic sounds through a single output. The P245 is one of the first models to feature the new 58/15 treble and bass pickups, which were personally designed by Paul Reed Smith. 58/15’s are a vintage style pickup with exceptional clarity and focused midrange.

These pickups paired with a shorter 24.5” scale length and 22 frets, give the P245 a truly classic voice that is imminently recordable and gig-ready.

“Simply put, this guitar has it all… vintage appeal with a modern twist, the feel and reliability needed for live performances with the versatility and breadth of sounds needed for the most demanding studio sessions,” says Jim Cullen, PRS Guitars' national sales manager.

Additional features include a figured maple top and mahogany back with binding, mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard with bird inlays, nickel hardware, volume, tone and three-way toggle switch. Players can upgrade to a P245 Artist Package that features enhanced specifications, including an Artist Grade flame maple top, Artist grade neck and fingerboard woods, and the choice of gold, hybrid or nickel hardware.

Colors: Antique White, Azul, Black, Black Cherry, Black Gold Burst, Blood Orange, Charcoal Burst, Faded Vintage Yellow, Faded Whale Blue, Gold Top, Gray Black, Honey, Jade, Royal Blue, Scarlet Red, Tortoise Shell, Vintage Sunburst and Violet.

The P245 will begin shipping to select authorized PRS dealers and distributers in the first quarter of 2015. The P245 will be on display for the first time at the winter NAMM show in Anaheim January 23 to 25 in rooms 210A/B.

For more about this model, visit prsguitars.com.