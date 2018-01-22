PRS Guitars Introduces Private Stock Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition

The PRS Private Stock program has introduced a new guitar—the Private Stock Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition.

This model brings a new set of features to one of PRS Guitars’ most beloved models, the Hollowbody II. With a fully hollow build construction, the Hollowbody II is very resonant with warm, woody tone. 58/15 LT pickups ensure that these guitars sound exceptionally clear and musical, and volume and push/pull tone controls for each pickup offer plenty of versatility.

The detailed additions of a two-piece bridge, 24.594” scale length and Pattern Vintage neck carve impart old-school character to this already classic instrument. Dressed up with stunning purfling, inlays and figured maple tops and backs, these limited edition instruments are as stunning to look at as they are to hear. Available in four colors: Aqua Violet Smoked Burst, McCarty Glow Smoked Burst, Laguna Glow Smoked Burst, and Platinum Smoked Burst.

Only 60 Private Stock Hollowbody II 594 limited edition instruments will be made. For more information, visit prsguitars.com/privatestock.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Full Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition Specs:

Figured maple top and back with blue paua purfling along the top and back contours | African mahogany sides | 24.594” scale length Pattern Vintage figured mahogany neck | African Blackwood fingerboard with curly maple binding and Agoya birds with blue paua outlines and blue paua purfling | African Blackwood headstock veneer with curly maple binding | Agoya Private Stock eagle with blue paua outline, blue paua purfling as well as a mother of pearl “2018 Limited” engraved banner | 58/15 LT treble and bass pickups, volume and push/pull tone controls for each pickup with three-way toggle pickups switch | high-gloss nitro finish | hybrid PRS two-piece stoptail bridge | Phase III locking tuners with African Blackwood set screw buttons | bone nut | Private Stock Black Western Tolex case.