PRS Guitars Introduces Two Neal Schon Signature Models, NS-14 and NS-15

Neal Schon of Journey is joining the PRS family of artists with two distinct signature models: the NS-14 and NS-15.

Schon was intimately involved in the design of nearly every aspect of these instruments, from the stylized f-holes to the hardware details.

The NS-14 is a completely new PRS design incorporating a 14-inch semi-hollow singlecut body with a new neck joint designed to allow greater access to the higher frets.

The NS-15 is a thinline hollowbody based on the Neal Schon limited edition Private Stock guitar offered in early 2012. A portion of Neal’s signature tone comes from his long-standing use of Floyd Rose tremolo systems. The NS-14 and NS-15 add a Floyd Rose to the PRS Core line for the first time.

“The new NS-14 and NS-15 PRS guitars are on the cutting edge of now," Schon said. "I love everything about them. I had the pleasure in helping in the creation of these beauties and I love the weight, sound and ultimate playability. These are among the best guitars I've ever played. Check ‘em out.”

