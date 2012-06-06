PRS Guitars Offers New “Stripped” 58 Model

Originally offered as a limited run for Experience PRS 2011, the “Stripped” 58 is now available as part of Paul Reed Smith Guitars’ Core lineup.

The “Stripped” 58 is a no-frills take on the company’s popular SC 58 model, which won the Musikmeese International Press Award (mipa) for “Best Electric Guitar 2011/2012” earlier this year and maintains that instrument’s classic, resonant voice that is eminently recordable and gig ready.

The “Stripped” 58 is a vintage-inspired instrument that is perfect for more traditional single-cutaway style players and is also instantly comfortable to musicians who grew up playing short scale guitars. Specifications include a curly maple top (with 10-top option), mahogany back, 24.5-inch scale length, 22 fret mahogany “Pattern” neck with rosewood fretboard, dot inlays (with bird option), 57/08 treble and bass pickups with volume and tone control for each pickup and a three-way toggle on the upper bout.

This guitar also features PRS’s two-piece bridge, which has added weight and mass, creating more contact points that, in turn, create a more resonant, musical instrument.

PRS Guitars info: prsguitars.com