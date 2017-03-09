PRS Unveils Limited Edition Reclaimed Wood Guitars

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS Guitars is offering a small batch of “Reclaimed Limited” CE 24 Semi-Hollow and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow guitars. The instruments showcase two exotic wood species that are new to PRS: Peroba Rosa and Brauna Preto. This reclaimed wood, which is native to southeastern Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, is typically more than 100 years old.

PRS Guitars' Senior Wood Manager, Michael Reid, sourced these woods from old buildings, noting that their density, unique aesthetic and history would lend them to guitar making.

“Michael has been sourcing wood for me and the company since before there was an official PRS Guitars," Paul Reed Smith says. "Wood is our lifeblood, and I trust Michael’s instincts. This old, reclaimed wood is wonderfully resonant and beautiful. Hearing these guitars now, I just have to smile knowing Michael was right again.”

Peroba Rosa, typically used as siding, was selected for the top wood. The density of this wood combined with the semi-hollow body construction gives the Reclaimed Limited CE24 Semi-Hollow and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow a unique sound that is punchy but also warm and full.

Brauna Preto, typically used as the supporting posts of these old buildings, is used for the fretboards due to its tight-grain and sustain. These guitars are finished in Natural satin nitro. Any nail holes and any wear or discoloration have been left in the top wood to showcase its history. By leaving the Peroba in its most “original” form, every instrument is rendered unique with each top boasting its own character.

“The forest has come full circle, so to speak," Reid adds. "I like to think using this wood showcases Brazil’s rich history of music and guitar making. Reclaiming these timbers also allows me to personally make a contribution to sustaining and celebrating Brazil’s resources.”

