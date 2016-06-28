PRS Guitars Unveils New SE Model with Periphery’s Mark Holcomb

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS and Periphery's Mark Holcomb have worked closely together to develop a truly unique guitar for the SE Series lineup.

"With my SE signature model, we managed to capture all of the defining characteristics of my Maryland-made guitar and turn it into a streamlined, less-costly package," Holcomb said. "It is an incredibly special instrument, and one that is now the primary focus of my rig in the studio and onstage."

The SE Mark Holcomb model truly stands on its own in the PRS lineup and delivers addictive playability thanks to some unique specifications, including a 24-fret, 25.5” scale length wide thin satin maple neck with 20” radius ebony fretboard. Holcomb’s signature pickups provide the right amount of output and articulation whether you’re playing sophisticated chords or solos and whether you’re playing alone or working in the mix of a band.

Other specifications include a quilted maple veneer, black chrome hardware, Mark Holcomb Signature Seymour Duncan “Omega” treble pickup, Mark Holcomb Signature Seymour Duncan “Alpha” bass pickup, and a 3-way blade pickup switch with push/pull tone knob for coil splitting. Ships tuned to drop C.

For full specifications and additional photos, visit prsguitars.com.