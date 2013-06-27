PRS Introduces High-Output \m/ Metal Pickups

PRS has introduced its new \m/ (metal) pickups.

The pickups are designed for heavier styles of music and were created with the hard-rock and metal communities in mind.

From a PRS press release:

"The treble and bass \m/ pickups are wound at PRS and utilize ceramic magnets for full, powerful and crystal-clear tones. Whether used with massive amounts of gain or played clean, \m/ pickups are the perfect tool for the player who wants aggressive and articulate tone.

"These high-output humbuckers are the first pickups to be sold exclusively as an aftermarket accessory through PRS dealers and the PRS Guitars online store. Because they were made to be compatible with a five-way selector switch or a three-way switch with a push/pull tone control, these pickups will work with any PRS model."

The pickups list for $199.

Specifications:

Magnet: Ceramic

DC Res: 15.7k treble, 8.5k bass

Compatible with: 5-way pickup switch | 3-way pickup switch with push/pull tone control

Available w/ gloss nickel cover only.

For more information, visit the main PRS site and its accessories site.