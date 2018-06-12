PRS Unveils Three New Limited Edition Semi-Hollow Guitars

During the annual Experience PRS event in Stevensville, Maryland, PRS unveiled three new limited edition semi-hollow guitars; the Semi-Hollow McCarty 594, Singlecut McCarty 594 and Special Semi-Hollow.

PRS Semi-Hollow McCarty 594 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS Semi-Hollow McCarty 594

The Semi-Hollow McCarty 594 features 58/15 LT pickups and push/pull coil taps on the tone controls. The guitar's f-hole and semi-hollow body give the instrument a breathy tone and rich resonance.

The Semi-Hollow McCarty 594 features a carved figure maple top, and a mahogany neck and back. PRS Tweaked Phase III locking tuners with modified collars and set screws, plus a PRS 2-Piece Stoptail bridge, also come standard.

PRS Special Semi-Hollow (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS Special Semi-Hollow

The PRS Special Semi-Hollow features a versatile hum/single/hum configuration with two PRS 58/15 MT (Multi-Tap) humbuckers and a PRS Narrowfield middle pickup. A 5-Way blade switch and two mini-toggles tap the humbuckers, and give the guitar added versatility.

The foundation of the guitar is similar to a Custom 22—a maple top, mahogany back, 22-frets, 25” scale length, a mahogany neck, a rosewood fretboard, Phase III tuners and PRS Gen III tremolo.

PRS Singlecut McCarty 594 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS Singlecut McCarty 594

The three guitars were all debuted at this year's PRS Experience event, which featured performances by Washington D.C-based funk band E.U., Texas rock and blues guru David Grissom, a jam stage and—of course—more guitars than you can shake a stick at.

You can check out some photos of the event in the gallery below.