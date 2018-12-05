PRS Unveils New McCarty 594 “Graveyard II” Guitar

PRS Private Stock has announced the McCarty 594 “Graveyard II” Limited Edition.

According to PRS, the Graveyard II is a 60-piece limited run of McCarty 594 models that utilizes unique maple for the tops. Notable specifications include an ebony and Faded Gray maple fretboard with ebony “Ravens in Flight” inlay, Raven headstock veneer, and Raven’s Heart high-gloss nitro finish.

“Our artistry does not live on a square canvas. It’s colors, inlays, and wood combinations. It’s a guitar,” said Paul Miles, Director of Private Stock. “We’re always trying to evolve Private Stock, and this guitar very much represents that.”

As previously reported, the Graveyard Limited guitars are crafted from wood taken from curly maple trees nestled on the outskirts of a small mountaintop graveyard somewhere on the East Coast of the United States. They sport solid red abalone birds and a headstock eagle, curly maple binding along the fingerboard and veneer, and a thin, vintage nitro Honey Gold with a Dark Cherry Smoked Burst finish.

Paul Reed Smith believes that the maple taken from these mountaintop trees might be a sort of sub-species of the "Michigan" red maple used on the Les Pauls that were manufactured in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the late Fifties.

Just 60 "Graveyard II" instruments will be available worldwide. For more information, visit www.prsguitars.com/privatestock.