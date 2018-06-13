PRS Debuts Private Stock McCarty 594 “Graveyard Limited”

PRS Private Stock McCarty 594 “Graveyard Limited” (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

During the annual Experience PRS event in Stevensville, Maryland, PRS debuted—in addition to three new limited edition semi-hollow guitars—its new Private Stock McCarty 594 “Graveyard Limited” guitar.

Crafted from wood taken from curly maple trees nestled on the outskirts of a small, mountaintop graveyard somewhere on the East Coast of the United States, the "Graveyard Limited" guitar features solid red abalone birds and a head-stock eagle, curly maple binding along the fingerboard and veneer, and a thin, vintage nitro Honey Gold with a Dark Cherry Smoked Burst finish.

Paul Reed Smith believes that the maple taken from these mountaintop trees might be a sort of sub-species of the "Michigan" red maple used on the Les Pauls that were manufactured in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the late Fifties.

The guitar also features a two-piece Stoptail bridge, two Volume and two Push/Pull tone controls with a three-way toggle pickup switch, nickel hardware, PRS Phase III locking tuners with Ivoroid buttons, Mahogany backplates and a PS Paisley case.

Only 80 of the guitars will be built. You can see one of them in action below.

For more on the guitar, stop by prsguitars.com.