Pure Tone Technologies Unveils Stereo Output Jack

Pure Tone Technologies and AP International have just launched the long-awaited stereo version of their popular Pure Tone Output Jack for use in instruments with active electronics or for stereo wiring.

Like its mono counterpart, the Pure Tone jack boasts full contact with the plug for optimal signal and lowest possible noise. Greater surface area at all contact points creates a more stable connection, locking the cable securely in place and carrying more signal. As a result, high and low frequencies are greatly improved creating a much more balanced sound while eliminating frequency spikes. Most importantly, the Pure Tone Jack eliminates the infamous “crackle” noise caused by pressure grounds.

Pure Tone Technologies is the brainchild of Dave Linsk, lead guitarist of the international recording group Overkill. The jack was created as a result of constant failures of the current production jack models that have been available on the market until now. Road-tested and market-ready, this jack is built to withstand the everyday abuse that causes traditional jacks to fail.

The new stereo Pure Tone jack is available immediately on the company’s website and will be on display at Winter NAMM in Anaheim. Additionally, the company will be unveiling a new barrel jack design that will work in both mono and stereo applications. This new barrel jack will be available within the first quarter of 2018.

AP International, distributors of Floyd Rose, KTS Titanium, Haramis Musical Hardware and more are exclusive distributors of the product line.

Come see Pure Tone Technologies at Winter NAMM in the AP International booth, 5629 in Hall D.

For more information, visit puretonetechnologies.com.