PureSalem Guitars Introduces Retro-Inspired Tom Cat

PureSalem Guitars adopts an inspired approach and attitude while honoring the electric guitar’s glorious past.

It‘s simplicity in design. It’s wood, wire, and strings. It’s rock and roll — and not rocket science.

The PureSalem Tom Cat model, which is named after the Muddy Waters song of the same name (from 1968's Electric Mud), combines value, quality construction and components, plus off-kilter styling. It transports you back to an era when rock and roll was free and memories were yet to be made.

The PureSalem Tom Cat is one of the guitars Christian Bland from the Black Angels played on the current leg of their European tour.

All PureSalem guitars are sold direct through the company's website, puresalemguitars.com. The Tom Cat model costs $735.

PureSalem is a lefty-run and owned company. All models are available in lefty versions with no additional mark-up. The company was founded in 2012 and launched in September 2013.

For more information, visit puresalemguitars.com.

Tech Specs: