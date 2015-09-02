PureSalem Guitars Introduces Vintage-Inspired Cardinal

PureSalem Guitars adopts an inspired approach and attitude while honoring the electric guitar’s glorious past. It‘s about simplicity in design—wood, wire and strings. It’s rock and roll, not rocket science.

To quote David Fair (Half Japanese), "The idea is to put a pick in one hand and a guitar in the other and with a tiny movement rule the world.”

PureSalem's Cardinal model combines quality construction and components with off-kilter styling’s and transports us back to an era when rock and roll was free and memories yet to be made.

This new 2015 models come equipped with a Bigsby and Vibrola tremolos, Grover tuners, vintage cloth wiring, carved headstock, a new PS logo and the company's custom-wound pickups.

TECH SPECS

•Mahogany Body

•Mahogany Neck with binding and Block Inlays

•Rosewood Fret Board

•24 3/4 Scale Length

•42.75 Nut Width

•2 1/16 String Spacing

•Modern C-Shape Neck / Light Satin Finish

•12 Inch Radius

•Grover tuners

•Vibrola Tremelo

•Roller bridge

•Single coil pickup in bridge, custom wound to vintage specs

•Custom wound PureSalem “MENDIOLA” humbucker in neck

•Vintage style cloth wiring

•3-Way Toggle with Master Volume and Master Tone

•Med Jumbo Frets

•Dual Truss Rod

The Cardinal model carries a retail price of $1,015.

For more about PureSalem Guitars, visit puresalemguitars.com.