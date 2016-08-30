Read Earthquaker Devices New 'Octo Skull' Comic Book Now

Ohio-based effects pedal company EarthQuaker Devices launches EarthQuaker Comics with the release of Octo Skull, its first foray into the world of comic books.

Octo Skull is an epic fantasy adventure set in a magical and unforgiving universe with characters and locations inspired by the company’s colorful and inventive line of musical effects pedals. Legendary barbarian warrior Octo Skull is on a quest through the haunted Ghost Echo canyon to the murky Depths to defend the world from demonic invasion at the hands of the merciless Hoof Reaper.

Octo Skull is written and drawn by EarthQuaker Devices staff artist Matt Horak (The Covenant, Space Stepdad, Dr. Crowe), with colors by Chris O’Halloran (Star Wars Rebels, Star Trek: Waypoint), and letters by Crank! (Rick and Morty, Battlepug).

The five page online prologue launches at EarthQuakerDevices.com on September 1st with new pages premiering every Tuesday and Thursday, and will feature an exclusive soundtrack with original music by EarthQuaker Devices artists. Details for the print edition to follow.

View EarthQuaker comics and sign up to be alerted when new pages are posted at http://www.earthquakerdevices.com/Comics