Recording King Updates Slope Shoulder Guitars with Extended Scale Length

Recording King has updated its Slope Shoulder guitars with an extended scale length and vintage styling.

From the company:

"We’ve taken everything great about our slope shoulder guitars and added a bunch of new features that will please modern players and vintage enthusiasts. Following the early mid-century “Jumbo” to “advanced Jumbo” change, we’ve extended our scale length to the full dreadnought scale of 25.4” for a little more punch and projection.

"The classic body shape still delivers the sweetness and ideal tonal blend characteristic to slope shoulder guitars, but the longer scale gives it just a touch more volume to help cut through the mix. The 1-11/16” bone nut is perfectly comfortable for strumming, fingerstyle or flatpicking, and combined with the bone saddle, helps to give these guitars an additional degree of brightness and clarity."

Recording King also has added ivory body and fretboard binding, pearl fretboard dots, vintage-inspired Golden Age tuners and the Recording King headstock logo inlay.

The slope shoulder guitars are available in two models. The RAJ-126 has a solid AA grade Sitka spruce top and solid African Mahogany back and sides. It’s finished in vintage sunburst with a classic firestripe pickguard, and ivory Golden Age tuning machines. The RAJ-116 has the same AA grade Sitka top with Mahogany back and sides. It’s finished in natural, with the same firestripe pickguard but with vintage-style Grover tuners.

The Recording King Slope Shoulder guitars start at a MAP of $499.99 with solid Sitka top and Mahogany back and sides.

Learn more about Recording King's 2012 line at its official website.