Reverend Creates Limited Run of 16 Gil Parris Signature Guitars in Transparent Red

Reverend Guitars is off ering its Gil Parris Signature model guitar in Transparent Red for a limited time. Only 16 of these were made, all of which are numbered.

Guitarist Gil Parris fuses jazz, funk, rock and country, and he wanted a guitar that matches his style.

The Gil Parris Signature Model accomplishes that with two Reverend Humbuckers and a Lace Sensor Burgundy pickup in the middle.

The fi ve-way pickup selector, the bass contour knob and the responsive Korina combine for a wide range of tones.

