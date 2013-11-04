Review: Ernie Ball Power Peg Pro String Winder

Growing up as a Nineties kid, I remember Tim Allen’s character on Home Improvement being obsessed with giving his power tools one thing—more power!

Ernie Ball did just that when it revamped its popular Power Peg String Winder and created the Power Peg Pro.

If you’re unfamiliar with the product, it's a battery-powered string winder built into a compact drill. The Power Peg Pro runs on its own supplied rechargeable lithium battery. A wall charger is included.

There's a locking safety switch so the drill won’t power on inside a gig bag or toolbox. Other features include a comfortable rubber grip, forward and reverse rotations at up to 200 rpm and a one-size-fits-all drill bit.

The Power Peg Pro worked on every guitar and bass I had sitting around my practice room. I ran my own scientific Operation Kill test to see how long I could run the drill on the batteries. After three restrings over the course of a week, I stepped up my game and rubber-banded down the trigger for more than an hour before it ran out of juice.

Recharging was as simple as plugging it into a wall. A red light on the drill indicates it’s charging. Once the light is out, you’re good to go. Ernie Ball claims the Power Peg Pro is 80 percent quicker than restringing by hand. I can’t challenge that, but it made restringing my 12-string unbelievably quicker.

Web: ernieball.com

Street price: $42.99

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.