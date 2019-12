The following content is related to the April 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario examines the new ESP LTD Deluxe Eclipse model, the EC-1000T/CTM. The guitar features a gold-plated, locking TonePros bridge and ESP locking tuners, as well as EMG-81 and EMG-60 pickups.