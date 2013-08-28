Review: Guitar2USB Cable —"Turn Your Computer Into a Recording Studio"

Ronnie Van Zant was known for never writing down any of his lyrics. His logic was, if it’s good, it’s worth remembering. Who am I to argue with the original lead singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd?

In a time when we can squint through a full movie on a cell phone or store an entire discography of a band we’ve never even listened to on our hard drive, why not record more stuff?

The Guitar2USB cable has a ¼-inch plug on one end that fits into your guitar, bass, keyboard or amplifier’s line out. At the other end of the 10-foot cable is a USB connector that works with any Windows- or Mac-based computer.

Once plugged in, the Guitar2USB cable will automatically install its driver. The process takes less than a minute, and there is no installation CD to lose or online verification code to enter. If you have a favorite recording software, you can select the Guitar2USB as your input; if not, the package suggests Audacity, which is available free for download.

Audacity is a no-nonsense multi-track software. It’s roughly a 20mb download and offers basic EQ and effects, cut-and-paste functions and click tracks — and when you’re done, you can export it all into a nice stereo WAV or MP3 file.

The signal I got straight out of my guitar was extremely hot. Even dialing back the input level in Audacity, I ended up rolling back the volume on my guitar to about 8 or 9 to avoid clipping.

Clip 1 below is a Tele clean and straight in. For Clip 2, I put an overdrive pedal in front of everything and double-tracked a guitar lead with the built-in phaser effect on Audacity. After a few minor tweaks, I was ready to export my files. It turns out I did have to get online to download the MP3 encoder, but that was no problem.

There you have it — an easy-to-use recording system for guitar. I’d have liked to see more guitar-friendly effects in Audacity, perhaps even an amp simulator. I was unable to dial in a light reverb that didn’t scream “1980s,” but that's not the cable's fault.

No bulky hardware, no having to watch a 20-minute tutorial on YouTube starring someone half your age; just a simple, effective way to record guitar with one cable and a computer. If you aren’t completely satisfied, the company offers a 60-day, money-back guarantee.

Web: guitar2usb.com

Price: $29.95

