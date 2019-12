This video is bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the September 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the HardWire HT-6 Polphonic Tuner. The HT-6, among other great features, can power up to six other nine-volt pedals with an optional DC power adapter and daisy chain cable.