Review: Joyo Ultimate Drive Overdrive Pedal

Scandal is rare in the world of effect pedals. It's probably because no major network has given a pedal builder his or her own reality-TV show.

Pedal Wars. Or how about Effect Stars? OK, it probably wouldn’t take off.

Regardless, I keep reading passionate arguments concerning the Ultimate Drive by Joyo. It’s supposed to cop the tone of a much pricier overdrive, for only $35.

At first glance, it doesn’t look like a $35 pedal. The enclosure is rock-solid aluminum. The switch is true bypass. It can be powered by a 9-volt battery or Boss-style power supply. The knobs are Gain, Tone and Level. Between the knobs is a two-way High and Low switch. High offers a flat EQ response; Low triggers a mid-scoop.

Joyo is a China-based company. To my knowledge, the pedals are available only online. There are, however, U.S.-based dealers; I’ve seen them for sale through eBay and Amazon. Still, I can understand how the lack of the in-store “Try before you buy” method will leave some skeptical. Hopefully, my sound clips below will solidify your opinion one way or another.

CLIP 1: “Chords” is a Les Paul that starts with the Ultimate Drive bypassed; then I click it on with everything at 12 o’clock, with the Low switch setting followed by the same settings with High switch setting.

CLIP 2: “Bass” is a Precision Bass clean, then a light gain setting, followed by a higher gain setting. I finish up with an overdriven, picked and palm-muted riff.

CLIP 3: “Strat” is a Strat on the neck pickup with the Level cranked on the Joyo and the Gain rolled back, similar to how Stevie Ray Vaughan set his Tube Screamers.

Web: joyoaudio.com

Price: $35

