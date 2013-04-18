Review: Moriae Lapis Lazuli Delay Pedal

Moriae is a newer pedal company from northern Japan.

Company-wise, there's not too much information is out there, so I was excited to find out what they’re all about. Besides the Lapis Lazuli Delay pedal reviewed below, the company offers distortion and fuzz pedals.

The Lapis Lazuli Delay is no-nonsense digital delay with plenty of tones in a simple, rugged three-knob box. The knobs are marked L, F and T: Level, Feedback and Time.

The Time knob maxes out at 590 milliseconds, which translates to a little over a half a second. Some of the other perks include a bright-red LED power indicator, rubber feet on the bottom and clearly marked input and output jacks. You can power the Moriae by a 9-volt battery or 9-volt power supply.

The quality is fantastic. Its all-metal hardware means there's no cheap plastic jacks or pots. There is plenty of room inside the box if you wanted to explore with some mods. The footprint of the pedal falls somewhere between a Boss- and an MXR-sized box. Although I wasn’t crazy about the looks of the shiny gold knobs, they are very easy to see onstage in case you need to make last-minute tweaks.

For the clip below I recorded a clean Strat with a long delay to show the layering possibilities with the Moriae followed by a really short delay over a dirty lead tone, just to give the sound a little more body.

Web:https://www.facebook.com/MoriaePedals

Price: $79.99

