In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews a unique item, the Super-Vee Mag-Lok anti-deflection device. The Mag-Lok uses rare-earth magnets to keep a floating tremolo system from moving when strings are bent, so that double-stop bends remain in tune.