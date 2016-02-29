Rick Nielsen to Sign New Gibson Model at Chicago Music Exchange

Chicago Music Exchange will host Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Nielsen at an exclusive in-store event on Wednesday, March 2, to coincide with the release of the aged and signed Gibson Custom Shop Collector's Choice Rick Nielsen 1959 Les Paul Standard Sunburst electric guitar. The model is limited in production to just 50 instruments worldwide.

Select guests will have the rare opportunity to meet Nielsen as he signs their new guitar in person, a unique product launch experience like never before.

A brief meet-and-greet will precede a Q&A session with Nielsen and representatives of Gibson. Following the discussion, each of the 50 guitars will be signed in the store. Food will be provided by FIG Catering, and beer by Flying Dog Brewery.

Of the limited run, five guitars are available to purchase from Chicago Music Exchange at or before the event. The Gibson Custom Shop Collector's Choice Rick Nielsen 1959 Les Paul Standard Sunburst model is priced at $12,099 USD, and can be purchased by contacting Chicago Music Exchange at 888-686-7872 or e-mailing sales@chicagomusciexchange.com.

According to Gibson Custom, the Rick Nielsen 1959 Les Paul Standard, original Serial #9 0655, is based on Nielsen’s original, Serial #9 0655.

“Rick and the original have been together for over 35 years, since the charismatic guitarist of mega-band Cheap Trick added the guitar to his vast collection,” Gibson notes. “Unlike most of Rick’s collection however, his original ’59 has become a constant stage and studio companion. Rick even travels with it today, much to the dismay of his touring crew who are quick to point out that the majority of the band’s insurance rider costs on tour are used to cover Rick’s rather valuable original ’59.”

Gibson Custom worked closely with Nielsen to create the replica. The Rick Nielsen 1959 Les Paul Standard is being offered in a run of 50 Aged & Signed (and our first Artist Replica to include an aged Reissue case), 100 Aged, and 150 Vintage Gloss. All versions of the guitar are rendered to True Historic specifications and are hand-crafted based on digital scans of Rick’s original so that the neck shape and dish carve are precisely replicated.

Attendance at the event is limited to 100 VIP customers. To inquire about attending, please contact sales@chicagomusicexchange.com.