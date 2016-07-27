Rivera Announces Mini-RockRec Speaker Simulator

Rivera has announced the Mini-RockRec, a loadbox/speaker simulator with six speaker voicings.
The Rivera Mini-RockRec is built with mega power handling and tight impedance tolerances that provide a safe load for any tube amp.
Additional Specs:
- Tight impedance tolerances with a 4/8/16 ohm switch
- Headphones out, EQ Bypass out, Balanced XLR out and unbalanced line out
- Reactive load
- Six-position “Voicing” selector
- Huge thermal capacity handling 300watts with ease.
The Mini-RockRec ships at the end of July 2016 and will sell for $399.
To learn more, visit rivera.com.