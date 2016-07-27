Rivera Announces Mini-RockRec Speaker Simulator

Rivera has announced the Mini-RockRec, a loadbox/speaker simulator with six speaker voicings.

The Rivera Mini-RockRec is built with mega power handling and tight impedance tolerances that provide a safe load for any tube amp.

Additional Specs:

Tight impedance tolerances with a 4/8/16 ohm switch

Headphones out, EQ Bypass out, Balanced XLR out and unbalanced line out

Reactive load

Six-position “Voicing” selector

Huge thermal capacity handling 300watts with ease.

The Mini-RockRec ships at the end of July 2016 and will sell for $399.

To learn more, visit rivera.com.