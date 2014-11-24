RJ Ronquillo Demos Eastwood Guitars' New Link Wray Tribute Model — Video

In the brand-new video below, guitarist RJ Ronquillo takes Eastwood Guitars' new Link Wray Tribute model for its first test drive.

Check out Ronquillo's take on Wray's classic rebel-rousing instrumental, "Rumble."

Only 24 of these babies are available, and they'll ship December 18 on a first-come, first-served basis. The next production is scheduled for April 2015.

From the company:

"We are very excited to announce the production of this new Link Wray model. Eastwood has partnered with U.K.'s Vince Ray to create a stunning new professional grade electric guitar. Featuring the artwork of Vince Ray, the guitar includes images and song titles that spans Link's career and rekindles our love of his music.

"But we did not stop there, we wanted to design a guitar that a professional player can be proud of, with pro-grade tuners, pots, a custom tailpiece and we installed a pair of Airline Vintage Voiced Single Coil Pickups for a that killer Link Wray tone. The guitar includes a custom artwork hardshell case, Airline Black Curly Cord and RUMBLE leather strap. The total package for every Link Wray fan and guitarist alike!"

For more about this guitar, visit eastwoodguitars.com.