Roland Announces CUBE Street EX PA Pack

Roland has announced the CUBE Street EX PA Pack, a battery-powered stereo PA system and accessories package.

Based around the CUBE Street EX amplifier, the CUBE Street EX PA Pack contains up to eight inputs and broad sound coverage for musicians on the move.

Accessories include a carrying case, two AC adapters, two mono cables for the Stereo Link function and an i-CUBE-LINK cable for CUBE JAM.

The amp features 50 watts of power, two 8-inch woofers and two tweeters, on-board vocal and guitar effects and up to 20 hours of operation on eight AA batteries. In the CUBE Street EX PA Pack, the two amplifiers are connected together using the built-in Stereo Link jacks to create an expanded system with 100 watts of total power for larger performing situations.

The power is adjustable in three levels—Max (50 W), Normal (25 W) and Eco (10 W)—allowing users to conserve battery life when maximum power is not necessary. The amplifier can also be powered with the included AC adapter.

Each amplifier in the CUBE Street EX Pack has an onboard four-channel mixer, providing ample connectivity for any kind of performing setup. Mic/Instrument and Mic/Guitar channels feature XLR/TRS combo jacks to support microphones or devices with 1/4-inch outputs, and each channel has its own three-band EQ and reverb. The mono/stereo Line In channel is equipped with 1/4-inch jacks, while the Audio In channel provides a stereo 1/8-inch mini jack that also supports Roland’s i-CUBE LINK and CUBE JAM. A rear-panel Aux In jack can be used to connect an additional mono device if needed.

COSM tones for electric guitar include Lead, Crunch and Clean, plus an Acoustic Simulator. There’s also an AC preamp optimized for acoustic/electric guitar, plus a built-in tuner. Chorus/delay and reverb effects are available as well, and these can be turned on/off with optional footswitches while performing. For enhanced sound coverage, the amp can be mounted on an optional ST-A95 Speaker Stand.

The carrying case in the CUBE Street EX PA Pack provides shoulder straps, as well as pockets for stowing cables, AC adapters and extra batteries. The case also features a water-resistant covering to protect the amps from moisture while traveling.

To learn more about the CUBE Street EX PA Pack, visit RolandUS.com.